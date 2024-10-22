The 2024-25 NBA campaign is nearly upon us, with two games set to kick off what will surely be an action-packed season. One of the games on opening night will see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves — with Bronny James perhaps set to make his debut in what would be a historic father-son moment with future Hall of Famer LeBron James.

The fact that Bronny is on an NBA roster and on a fully-guaranteed four-year deal has divided fans in the middle. Some see the merits in the Lakers' decision to give Bronny a chance, while some see it as a blatant instance of nepotism. Regardless, no one can deny how historic it will be to finally see the first father and son duo play alongside one another on an NBA court, and fans will be tuning in to witness this moment.

However, given Bronny's preseason struggles (apart from his final preseason game), it's not quite a guarantee for the Lakers to give him minutes on opening night against a formidable foe in the Timberwolves. Thus, it's fair to question whether or not he'll be playing on Tuesday night.

Bronny James' playing status vs. Timberwolves

Based off preseason performance, Bronny James is unlikely to stick around in the Lakers' rotation, especially considering those ahead of him on the depth chart. Nonetheless, it looks as though the Lakers will be allowing Bronny and LeBron to make history as the first father and son duo to play together on an NBA court on opening night against the Timberwolves, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“I'm told it's very likely, and the Lakers plan that LeBron James, Bronny James make history as the first father-son duo to be on the court at the same time,” Charania said on SportsCenter, via NBACentral on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans may not have to wait a long time to witness this momentous occasion, as Charania stated that the Lakers could do it early on in their contest against the Timberwolves.

“[Bronny's debut is] likely to come early in the game as long as it's competitive and it's a flowing game as far as where the Lakers are at early on in that game. I think that's going to be very important. The Lakers want to allow this to happen during the flow of the game in a competitive environment,” Charania added.

With all that said, perhaps the Lakers' plan to put Bronny on the court at a similar time to when he made his preseason debut alongside LeBron on October 6 in a 118-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns. During that game, Bronny checked in for the Lakers to begin the second quarter.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN echoed this sentiment, as he said on Get Up that fans should expect Bronny to make his NBA debut to start the second quarter as long as the game is going smoothly.

“I would expect, as long as the game is going okay, be in your seat at the start of the 2nd quarter,” Windhorst said.