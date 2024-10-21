Hype is a great way to bring excitement in any professional sports league. Once in a while, an enticing NBA rookie becomes the center of the hype. While this becomes a good way to make an NBA dream come true, it isn't always great for the player.

Any basketball fan would agree that a hyped player often faces heavy expectations to perform right from the get-go. Otherwise, they'll be labeled as a “bust.” Here's a look at some of the most pressured NBA rookies in history.

After being dubbed as The Chosen One in Cleveland, as early as his high school days, LeBron James was crowned as the next big thing. James was so hyped that ESPN even broadcasted his high school games. In addition to this, Nike further fueled the hype by signing the high school prospect and launching ad campaigns that featured The King before his NBA rookie season.

Fast-forward to today, it's safe to say that James has lived up to the expectations with four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, and becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Speaking of LeBron James, his son is surprisingly facing a lot of flak since getting drafted into the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers took Bronny James in the second round with the 55th-overall pick. The younger James posted a respectable performance at USC before suffering a cardiac arrest that endangered his life.

Nonetheless, Bronny is facing tremendous pressure, given that his dad is arguably the best player in the world, despite being a second-round draft pick.

Coming out of UCLA, Lonzo Ball was a respectable prospect. However, it was his father, LaVar Ball, who pretty much stirred the pot to elevate his son's reputation. With the Ball patriarch making noise and dubbing his son as the same level as Michael Jordan, the Lakers drafted the UCLA standout as the second-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, the hype did more harm than good. Not only did Ball draw a lot of haters, but he also just couldn't live up to the hype.

Hailing all the way from Slovenia, Luka Doncic was dubbed as the next face of the NBA. It's worth noting that as early as a teenager, Luka was already thriving in the professional ranks in Europe.

With his polished all-around game, it was only natural that NBA fans were expecting Luka to contribute as a rookie, which he did. The Dallas Mavericks superstar was already breaking triple-double records as soon as he stepped foot in the NBA.

Speaking of Europe, Victor Wembanyama is a French prospect that caught the world's attention with his combination of size and skill. Standing at 7'3, Wembanyama showcased a polished skill set of a modern big man, something NBA fans have been anticipating in the modern era.

Thanks to his unique set of skills and gifted physical features, Wemby carried heavy expectations after the San Antonio Spurs took him first overall at the 2023 NBA Draft. Thus far, Wembanyama has lived up to the bill after taking the NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Greg Oden

The 2007 NBA Draft was a huge debate between Kevin Durant and Greg Oden. But around that time, everyone was clearly higher on the latter. Oden played like a legitimate generational talent for Ohio State. Unfortunately, despite the Blazers taking him as the first-overall pick, injuries weren't kind to the 7'0 prospect leading to an abrupt end to his promising basketball career.

Anthony Davis

Dominating in high school and winning an NCAA championship with the Kentucky Wildcats made Anthony Davis an enticing prospect.

The hype grew even further when Davis was called up to the Team USA national team that went on to take gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Around that time, Davis had yet to even play a single NBA game, giving him tremendous exposure with elite talent.

Zion Williamson

When it comes to hype, Zion Williamson certainly received a lot of it from high school all the way through college. Showcasing brute strength in the amateur days, people were dubbing Williamson as a generational talent.

While he wasn't the tallest big men, his size, power, and athleticism made him a force to be reckoned with, at least on paper. Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans star has been hampered by injuries and has struggled to stay in shape.

Andrew Wiggins

As a three-level scorer at the wing, Andrew Wiggins had good size for an NBA small forward. Moreover, his mastery of the midrange and fadeaways made him an enticing prospect. Furthermore, a stint in Kansas convinced everyone that he had the tools to be a franchise star.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers picked him first overall, they eventually traded him to Minnesota for All-Star Kevin Love. Wiggins earned NBA Rookie of the Year but regressed afterwards. He did have a resurgence with the Golden State Warriors, helping the team win an NBA championship in 2022.

Ricky Rubio

Like Doncic, Ricky Rubio played in the EuroLeague in his teenage years. Moreover, he also thrived against top-flight competition. Rubio was even part of the Spanish national team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, making him the youngest player to win a medal in Olympic basketball history.

There were expectations that Rubio would make a splash in the NBA, thanks to his elite playmaking. However, Rubio never really became an All-Star-caliber player. The Spanish national team mainstay did become a solid starter for several seasons.