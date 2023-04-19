Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 21 points (on 8-for-16 shooting from the field), grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked three shots, and came up with two steals in a game the Lakers went on to win by a final score of 128-112. So when the Lakers re-visit the FedExForum on Wednesday night to play Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Lakers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Grizzlies?

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have James listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with right foot soreness, per a tweet from Michael Corvo. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is also probable to play for Los Angeles.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Akron native struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — James’ 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season when he was a Cleveland Cavalier.

Expect Wednesday’s game between the Lakers and Grizzlies to go down to the wire, regardless of if James is in the lineup. But with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.