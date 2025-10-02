Ahead of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James' 23rd NBA season, he will miss his team's preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns. While Lakers head coach JJ Redick continues to tinker with lineups amid training camp, James will take the night off in their first exhibition before the 2025-26 campaign.

James, dealing with a glute injury, will be joined by Marcus Smart, Maxi Kleber, and Adou Thiero, all sidelined for Friday's preseason game against the Suns, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“JJ Redick says the team is still evaluating its lineups for the first preseason games this weekend, but it’s already been determined that LeBron James (glute), Marcus Smart (Achilles tendinopathy), Maxi Kleber (quad), and Adou Thiero (knee) are out Friday against PHX,” McMenamin reported.

James has been sidelined since the Lakers opened training camp on Tuesday.

JJ Redick on LeBron James ‘ramp up' amid Lakers training camp

Ahead of Lakers All-Star LeBron James' second season alongside his son Bronny James, head coach JJ Redick explained why the 23-year veteran needs extra time to gear up for the upcoming season. James will take the Lakers' first preseason game off, as Redick believes the rest is necessary for LeBron, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“It's probably a little bit longer of a ramp-up leading into opening night for him,” Redick said of James. “Obviously, in Year 23, it's uncharted territory here.”

Heading into James' first game of 2025-26, Redick will do things differently at this stage of LeBron's career.

“It'll be a slower process with him leading into the first game,” Redick said. “He's obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body, and he's dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute.

“So, we're just playing the long game with LeBron.”

The Lakers will host the Suns in their preseason opener on Friday.