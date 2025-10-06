Bronny James had an astounding highlight in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is using the preseason to allow its new additions and younger talents to get a lot of playing time on the court. This includes James, who is preparing for the second season of his NBA career.

The young guard had an excellent play take place in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. Following a 3-point miss from Dalton Knecht, James went up in the air to get the ball and throw it through the hoop with the one-handed dunk.

Bronny James gets UP for this putback slam ‼️ He finds an opening and punches it home with one hand! pic.twitter.com/Uo7ok7FWCK — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Bronny James, Lakers played against Warriors

It was a great play for Bronny James to have, making strides in his game. However, the Lakers fell to 0-2 on the preseason after losing 111-103 to the Warriors.

Los Angeles was competitive with Golden State, only trailing 62-55 at halftime. However, the Warriors had a dominant 40-25 display in the third quarter. Even as the Lakers responded with a 23-9 showing in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to erase the deficit.

Ball movement and shot selection made the difference in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed with shooting splits of 46.4% from the field, including 39.5% from downtown, while creating 35 assists. It wasn't the same for the Lakers, having splits of 41.7% and 35.3% while dishing out 25 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Los Angeles' behalf. Gabe Vincent led the way with 16 points and five assists. He shot 4-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Dalton Knecht came next with 12 points and six rebounds, RJ Davis had 11 points, while Jake LaRavia provided 10 points and three assists.

The Lakers will prepare for their next preseason matchup, rematching against the Warriors. The contest will take place on Oct. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET.