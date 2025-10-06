The New England Patriots scored a huge upset on Sunday after surviving the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, at Highmark Stadium courtesy of Andy Borregales' 52-yard field goal.

The Patriots improved to 3-2 and handed the Bills their first defeat of the season.

It was a wire-to-wire affair for New England and Buffalo, with the latter tying the count at 20-20 with only 2:17 left in the final period after Matt Prater's 45-yard field goal. But the Patriots stayed composed, leading to Borregales' game-winning kick.

The Bills had a final chance to get the win, but Joshua Palmer's rush was halted by the visitors.

After the game, Patriots legend Julian Edelman took to X to congratulate the team.

“Statement win. #GoPats,” wrote Edelman.

He played for New England from 2009 to 2020, teaming up with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to capture three championships and a Super Bowl MVP.

Who can forget the defining moment of his career? He helped the Patriots complete their historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI with a memorable catch in the fourth quarter, making him a legend in New England for all eternity. He will be inducted into the Patriots' Hall of Fame this month.

Aside from the 39-year-old Edelman, coach Mike Vrabel also lauded their morale-boosting victory, including the “gutty performance” of Drake Maye, who threw for 273 yards, including 184 yards on 13-of-14 in the second half.

“Being able to come back and execute in a critical situation, and take the clock down and win it on our terms, that's how we practice,” said Vrabel in a report from the Associated Press.