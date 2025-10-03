Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is back at it again when it comes to teasing about his future in the NBA.

James is entering the 23rd season of his career, the longest in league history. He continues to play at a high level as one of the best players around, especially at age 40. He has disciplined himself to the point that he can keep playing as long as he conditions his body to handle the grit and grind of the regular season.

It doesn't stop people from wondering about the end of his legendary career. And James himself seems to play around with the idea as he made a social media post on Instagram that directly referred to his 23rd season in the NBA on Thursday.

“SZN 23 for you 👑. Make the most of it! 🫡🙏🏾🤎,” James said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Article Continues Below

LeBron James will undoubtedly have plenty of celebrations in his name when he inevitably reveals his final year of playing in the NBA. But until that, that idea remains a mystery for basketball fans everywhere.

In the meantime, James will gear up for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game throughout 70 appearances last season. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles looks to compete for a championship with James and Luka Doncic as their superstar duo. After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, they retooled the roster in the offseason as they look to begin the campaign on a strong note.

The Lakers will begin their preseason at the Acrisure Center, facing the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. before playing five more contests. Their regular season will commence when they host the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.