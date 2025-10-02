The Los Angeles Lakers are entering NBA Training Camp with fresh storylines. One of the most surprising involves Jake LaRavia, a forward who is now part of the Lakers season rotation plans. On The Young Man & The Three podcast, he revealed that a bizarre age mix up nearly cost him his NBA career. According to LaRavia, multiple draft sites had him listed as 22 years old. Some teams also believed that number. In reality, he was just 20. That two-year difference became a major factor in how scouts viewed his potential.

LaRavia explained that once his agents corrected the mistake, everything shifted. Suddenly he reappeared on draft boards and mock drafts, drawing renewed interest from teams. He admitted that it was shocking to think an error that simple could define his future. Ryen Russillo even joked during the podcast that the situation felt more like something from an MLB prospect overseas rather than the NBA. For LaRavia, the relief came when the correction opened doors that almost closed before his career began.

Drafted 19th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, LaRavia was originally selected by the Timberwolves and traded to the Grizzlies. He built his reputation through strong college stints at Indiana State and Wake Forest, proving he could score and defend at multiple levels. The age correction allowed teams to view him with a new lens, focusing on development rather than questions about upside.

Now, Jake LaRavia finds himself wearing Lakers purple and gold. He signed a two-year deal worth around $12 million and is expected to back up Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. His role will be critical in giving the bench scoring punch and defensive depth during the long Lakers season. For fans, the story adds another layer to his arrival. What could have been a career-altering mistake has instead become a motivating chapter as he embraces this opportunity in Los Angeles.

Will Jake LaRavia’s second chance with the Lakers turn into one of the most surprising success stories of this NBA season?