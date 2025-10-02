According to sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers speaking on the condition of anonymity, Rui Hachimura is considered the heavy initial favorite to land the fifth starting spot alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton.

Heading into camp, Hachimura was always considered at least a slight favorite over Marcus Smart, but with Smart unable to participate for at least the first week of training camp, that gap has widened considerably.

When asked about starting at media day, Hachimura pointed to minutes totals as a higher priority than whether or not he was starting, but certainly seemed to make the case for him getting the nod.

“I mean, it's coach's decision,” Hachimura said. “It's not my decision. It's not really about who's starting and not. It's just the minutes and who can be on the court longer. I think it's — for me — just whatever the team needs me to do, but we've been building the chemistry that I've been in the starting five for two, three years. So whatever they decide I have to do, it's just a matter of the chemistry, how we can build and we can be on the court together and how we can give an impact.”

Smart, on the other hand, was clearer.

“I'm here to win,” Smart said. “However that means, that's me. No matter whether I start or come off the bench, my presence will be made.”

Hachimura over Smart in the starting lineup?

To Hachimura's point, continuity is a factor, sources say. The Lakers will open the season with a lighter slate and are looking to rack up wins early so as to maintain a higher seeding in the brutal West. As four of the Lakers' likely starters do have chemistry heading in, the hope is they can use that to help Ayton get comfortable and jump out on teams through offensive firepower.

Hachimura also hasn't really done anything to lose his starting gig, coming off a very good 2024-25 season.

Another factor is Smart's long-term health, only further hammered home by his Achilles tendinopathy before camp even started. The concern with starting Smart, even if some in the organization feel it makes sense, is doing so and playing him longer minutes might put to much strain on him and risk his availability for the postseason. JJ Redick and his staff are already playing “the long game” with James and are weighing Smart's recent injury issues in this decision as well.

If Smart is able to handle a bench role and is clearly the better fit with the other starters, the coaching staff is open to expanding his role, but first, he'll have to prove he can stay healthy.

Sources say Hachimura's impending free agency is also a factor — albeit a smaller one. Smart has a player option after this season and could technically be a free agent, too. Still, Hachimura has long maintained a preference to start and, in this contract season, the Lakers would rather not risk losing him before the season even starts.

Now, keep in mind, it's extremely early in the Lakers' 2025-26 campaign, and these decisions are by no means whatsoever final. But for right now, Hachimura, the healthier, younger and, frankly, more talented player at this stage of his and Smart's careers, high a real edge to remain a starting forward.