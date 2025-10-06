The Denver Broncos stormed back from the brink, nipping the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday in their biggest fourth-quarter comeback since taking down the Chicago Bears in 2023. Trailing by 14 points entering the final frame, Denver scored 18 unanswered points, with quarterback Bo Nix leading three consecutive scoring drives to secure the win and snap Philadelphia’s 10-game winning streak.

After looking like a deer in the headlights for most of the first three quarters, Nix finished the game 24-of-39 passing for 242 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 22 yards. In the fourth quarter alone, he completed 9-of-10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, posting a 152.1 passer rating.

It was a defensive masterclass from the Broncos, the backbone of their fourth-quarter rally. Denver held the Eagles to just 45 rushing yards, limiting star running back Saquon Barkley to 30 yards on six carries. Pressuring quarterback Jalen Hurts consistently, Denver recorded six sacks, including 2.5 from outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who now has 7.0 sacks through five games, the second-most in franchise history for the season’s first five weeks.

Denver’s defense snowed its mettle into the red zone, as the team maintained its reputation as one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses in scoring territory. The Broncos forced multiple three-and-outs in the fourth quarter and made three game-changing stops, including the final sequence where a last-ditch Eagles Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete.

It’s easy to see why the defense earned kudos from their quarterback after such a showing.

“With our defense, give them a lead like that, you expect them to go and get the win,” Nix said (h/t Zach Stevens of DNVR Sports).

Offensively, Denver dug itself out of an early hole and struck when the game was on the line. Courtland Sutton made a crucial third-and-15 catch from the Philadelphia 45-yard line, picking up nearly 20 yards after the initial reception. On the next play, Nix connected with tight end Evan Engram for the go-ahead touchdown, Engram’s first score with the Broncos, catalyzing the comeback. Denver then successfully converted a two-point play with Nix rolling right and finding Troy Franklin, giving them a 21-17 lead. Sutton finished with eight receptions for 99 yards, including four catches for 76 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Victory aside, the Broncos still have work to do, handing out 12 flags and 121 yards in self-inflicted wounds, including false starts on the offensive line and a pass interference call on cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Head coach Sean Payton will need to address these errors to prevent them from undermining future performances.

The Broncos moved to 3-2 on the season and will turn their eyes across the pond next for a Week 6 showdown with the New York Jets in London.