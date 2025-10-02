Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Maxi Kleber will miss the team's preseason opener on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns after being diagnosed with a “minor” quad injury, JJ Redick told reporters on Thursday via Lakers reporter Jovan Buha.

Kleber underwent an MRI on Wednesday after tweaking his quad during the first few days of training camp. While the Lakers and Kleber were not overly concerned with this injury when it happened, they are being extra cautious with the 33-year-old veteran.

After all, Kleber did not play in a single regular-season game for Los Angeles after being included in the groundbreaking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in February. He did make an appearance in one postseason game for the Lakers last season.

As a result of this quad injury, Kleber will be “out a few days,” as Redick described. Kleber joins LeBron James, Marcus Smart, and Adou Thiero on the sidelines for the team's first preseason game.

LeBron is currently dealing with nerve irritation in the glute and has not participated in the start of training camp.

Kleber figures to be a bench contributor in the frontcourt for the Lakers this season, an area where they desperately needed help last year. While Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes will be the focal points on the interior for Los Angeles, Kleber gives the team a pick-and-pop option who has prior experience playing alongside Doncic.

In his eight seasons with Dallas, Kleber averaged 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 35.4 percent from 3-point range.

When he is healthy, Kleber can be a factor as a small-ball center helping to spread the court.

Although Kleber will be sidelined to start preseason play, the good news for him and the Lakers is that this is not a major injury. The team is being cautious with all their veteran players, who are currently dealing with bumps and bruises, which is why Kleber will likely resume activities on the court next week after a few days of rest.

The Lakers will begin the 2025-26 regular season on October 21, in an NBA Opening Night showdown against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles.