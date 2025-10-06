The Seattle Mariners dropped Game 1 of their American League Division Series clash with the Detroit Tigers. With Tarik Skubal taking the mound in his hometown, Seattle needed to find a way to take this game to avoid an unenviable situation in Detroit. Thanks to Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners found their way to victory.

The Tigers were behind the 8-ball for much of this game. However, a Spencer Torkelson double in the top of the eighth tied the game 2-2. Detroit had a ton of momentum and sent Kyle Finnegan to the mound to get the team through the bottom half. However, Cal Raleigh got on base, and Rodriguez sent him home on a double.

Julio Rodríguez, back in front. He follows-up Cal Raleigh with a go-ahead double here in the 8th inning. And he’s fired up about it. pic.twitter.com/AFi5ShypbV — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

This run ended up winning the game for Seattle. As a result, the series is now tied 1-1 heading to Detroit for Games 3 and 4. After the game, Rodriguez spoke about what went through his mind as he took in the crowd following his double.

“It was absolute chaos, I loved it. I loved them, the spirit that we have over here. The fans were definitely going crazy,” he said, via MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Mariners, Tigers evenly matched with series going to Detroit

Article Continues Below

The Tigers and Mariners are fighting for a spot in the American League Championship Series. It's been a while since either team has made it to that point. Detroit last went in 2013, when they lost to the Boston Red Sox. Seattle, meanwhile, hasn't made the ALCS since 2001.

There is a lot riding on this series, as a result. And the two teams could not be more evenly matched to this point. Pitching on both sides has been effective for the most part. Offense has been hard to come by, as well. In fact, both teams have won their games off a clutch, game-winning hit.

The Tigers and Mariners are playing a chess match right now, waiting for the other to make a mistake. Perhaps the shift to Detroit will see one of these teams make that mistake. These teams take to the diamond at Comerica Park once again on Tuesday evening for Game 3.