Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is fresh off one of his top performances of the season. James scored 48 points — on 16-for-26 shooting from the field and 5-for-10 from behind the three-point arc — and dished out nine assists in the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Rockets on Monday. So when Los Angeles takes its home court to play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Is Lakers’ LeBron James playing vs. Kings

Unfortunately, Lakers fans will have to wait a little bit longer for an answer to this question.

The Lakers have James listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown with left ankle soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker have all been ruled out for Los Angeles.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 34 appearances this season. James is having a great 2022-23 campaign from an individual perspective, but if there’s one area where he has struggled, it’s from behind the three-point line. The Akron native is converting just 29.3% of his long-range attempts thus far, his worst three-point percentage since his rookie year all the way back in 2003-04.

With three of the Lakers’ top players already ruled out due to injury in Davis, Reaves, and Walker, the team’s chances of winning on Wednesday hinge on whether James can play.