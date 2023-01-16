The Houston Rockets (10-32) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Lakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has lost 10 straight games and sits firmly in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 43% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles has lost three in a row and dropped to 13th place in the West. The Lakers covered 45% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the first of three games between the two teams. Last year, the Lakers took all three games including both in LA.

Here are the Rockets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Lakers Odds

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

TV: NBA TV, ATTSN Southwest, Spectrum SN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

If the Rockets are going to cover tonight as sizable underdogs, they’re going to need to dominate down low. As the single-worst team in the NBA, Houston predictably ranks near the bottom of the league in essentially every statistical category. That being said, the Rockets rank fourth in rebounding (55.8 RPG) and 15th in points in the paint (50.1 PPG). With the Lakers still missing star big man Anthony Davis, look for Houston to attack LA down low.

For Houston, attacking down low starts with starting big man Alperen Sengun. Despite starting, Sengun struggles to find consistent minutes as he averages just under 27 minutes per night. He makes his time count, however, as he ranks third on the team in scoring (14.5 PPG) and leads Houston in rebounding (8.6 RPG). He is one of the most effective offensive rebounders in the league, averaging 3.3 ORPG. That is the biggest area Houston can attack LA. Behind Sengun, Houston leads the league in offensive rebound rate (29%) whereas LA ranks 20th in opponent offensive rebound rate (24.4%). If Sengun can establish himself down low he could ensure the Rockets hang around regardless of their guard play.

Speaking of guard play, it will largely fall on the shoulders of second-year guard Jalen Green whether or not Houston covers tonight. Green was recently suspended but will return tonight perhaps with a clear head and hopefully with improved play. For the season, Green leads Houston in scoring with 21.5 PPG. The former No. 2 overall pick has largely disappointed in his second year, although that likely has to do with the infrastructure surrounding him. He remains a dangerous heat-check scorer who can get hot and put up points in bunches. That was evident in their lone win against the Lakers last season. Green scored 32 points on 13/21 shooting in the win and was arguably the most impressive player on the same night LeBron had a triple-double.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers just can’t seem to catch a break after another controversial, heart-breaking loss last night. LA still finds themselves just 1.5 games back of the play-in as they continue to tread water with Anthony Davis out. That being said, they are in a good spot to get back on track as they host the worst team in the NBA. Especially appealing for the Lakers tonight is their offensive matchup. LA remains a strong offensive team, ranking ninth in the league in scoring (116.5 PPG). Houston allows the seventh-most points per game (117 Opp. PPG) and ranks in the bottom ten in nearly every opponent shooting metric.

The Lakers are going to score tonight, but if they want to cover they will need to fend off the Rockets down low. Big man Thomas Bryant has been effective in AD’s absence but has fallen off in recent games. Still, he averaged 16.4 PPG and 9.7 RPG over the last month. Look for him to be involved early and often tonight especially if LA rests guys on the second night of a back-to-back.

Russell Westbrook continues to have a quiet bounce-back season coming off the bench for LA. With the possibility of LeBron sitting tonight, Westbrook will once again be a focal point. He has been red-hot over their last six games, averaging 22.5 PPG, 9.3 APG, and 8.7 RPG. He’s notably shot 40% from three over that span and is coming off a 20-14-11 triple-double against the 76ers.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are not good enough to be favored by 6.5 points against anyone, even the worst team in the NBA. Although the Rockets have lost 10 straight,

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +5.5 (-110)