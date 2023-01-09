By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Even without their second-best player, Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing solid basketball as of late — the team is riding a three-game winning streak. In the Lakers’ most recent game, a Saturday 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James starred, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. A date with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets is up next, but unfortunately, LeBron James will not be playing tonight vs. the Nuggets based on the latest injury report.

LeBron James’ injury status vs. Nuggets

The Lakers listed James as questionable for Monday night’s showdown with left ankle soreness, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo. However, they soon ruled him out for this Western Conference affair.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists, a steal, and 0.5 blocks across 31 appearances this season. James was never an excellent 3-point shooter, even in his heyday, but he’s really struggling to score the ball from beyond the arc thus far. He’s converting just 29.5% of his 3-point attempts, his lowest percentage since his rookie campaign all the way back in 2003-04. Still, he’s scoring at will in other ways.

Despite how well the Lakers have played lately, don’t bet on them beating the Nuggets with James sidelined, even after they were able to beat the Miami Heat without their two superstars recently. After all, the Nuggets own the best record in the Western Conference right now at 26-13. And with a 16-3 home record this season, Denver is even more difficult to beat at Ball Arena.

So, to answer the question of whether LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, he’s not because of his ankle injury.