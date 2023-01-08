By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

De’Aaron Fox was not a happy camper after the buzzer sounded on the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. His frustrations apparently seeped into his social media activity as he threw some shade at the officiating from the game in a now-deleted tweet.

Fox was frustrated over a foul called against him as he defended Lakers guard Dennis Schroder on what turned out to be the game-winning play. There was some body contact as Fox tried to keep up with Schroder and despite the Kings using up their coach’s challenge, the call was upheld.

This foul call was upheld after review 😳 pic.twitter.com/baXbomtxqe — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 8, 2023

That didn’t sit well with Fox, who took to Twitter to voice out his annoyance with the referees refusing to swallow their whistles on that play.

“Thought we were suppose to let the players decide the game,” De’Aaron Fox pondered out loud.

De’Aaron Fox deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/9hHHRDjHae — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) January 8, 2023

De’Aaron Fox’s wife Reece was just as frustrated and had a handful of tweets of her own blasting the officiating, not just on that one play but for the entire game.

You call that with game on the line lolllll https://t.co/bAG9FMmpOi — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) January 8, 2023

De’Aaron Fox finished the game with a team-high 34 points, with his last two serving as the game-tying basket that would have sent Lakers-Kings into overtime had Schroder not drawn a foul for two free throws.

The loss dropped the Kings to 20-18 which is still good enough for fifth place in a crowded Western Conference. But their perch is awfully precarious given that just two games separate them from the Lakers, who find themselves in a three-way tie for the final play-in slot.

While every win and loss counts just the same, dropping this one hurt a little bit extra for De’Aaron Fox and Kings fans everywhere.