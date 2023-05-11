Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Amid a run towards an NBA Finals ring with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James continues to cement a legacy that can be considered the greatest of all time. In order to document this legacy, James might be making his own version of The Last Dance like Michael Jordan did with the Chicago Bulls, reports Awful Announcing’s Brandon Contes.

“I hope I’m not talking out of school here, Andy Thompson, the guy who shot The Last Dance, Mychal Thompson’s younger brother, who has worked for the NBA for 30 years, has spent a ton of time with us this year. So if LeBron ever wanted to go down this road, I think Andy is stockpiling that just so he has it and has the opportunity to tell the story.”

That is what the voice of Los Angeles Lakers radio John Ireland had to say when asked about it on the Awful Announcing Podcast. He suggests that there is no proof for a series similar to The Last Dance in the works, but that the footage will be available if it is something that James decides to do.

For the time being, James has one thing and one thing only on his mind; winning Game 6 against the Warriors will propel the Lakers into the Western Conference Finals. James and company are going to do everything they can to finish off the defending champions in Game 6 and avoid a Game 7 in San Francisco.

It has been quite the turnaround this season for LeBron James and the Lakers, on the cusp of making it into the WCF after starting the season 2-10. One thing is for certain, being a series released on this season would be more than entertaining television.