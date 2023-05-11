Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oh boy. Amid a war of words between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors about flopping, Warriors forward JaMychal Green has made his opinion of Lakers superstar LeBron James’ recent comments known.

James had responded to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr- who had said that the Lakers know how to “generate some calls”- by saying that LA doesn’t look for “flopping opportunities.”

Well, Green clearly feels otherwise, as he posted this to his story on Instagram.

Green is calling “cap” on James’ comments. In other words, he’s not buying that James’ current Lakers team doesn’t flop- or that any of The King’s teams have never looked for such opportunities.

Needless to say, tensions are building between Los Angeles and the Dubs, with the former holding a 3-2 lead in the series.

In addition to the James-Kerr back-and-forth, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appeared to take a shot at the Warriors head coach during a second quarter interview in Game 5, telling Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that they “don’t teach flopping.”

Ham reiterated that message after the game as well.

This media tit-for-tat between the Lakers and Warriors is one thing. But one has to wonder if it was genuinely a good idea for Green to shade James in this way.

Clearly, the Warriors forward wasn’t watching the Lakers’ first-round series win against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks repeatedly “poked the bear” while talking trash to James.

James ultimately got the last laugh in that series.

Will history repeat itself here? One thing is for sure.

The Warriors will not be pleased with Green if it does.