On Friday, the love was felt for Kobe Bryant at his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Before the game, his daughter Bianka Bryant threw out the first pitch.

Wearing a jersey with her father's No.8, she threw the ball down the middle to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, per ESPN.

In addition, Toronto Blue Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. donned a shirt featuring the Lakers legend.

Fittingly, the game was held on the date August 8 (8/8).

Last year, Bianka threw out the first pitch before the Dodgers game against the Tampa Bay Rays. On that day, August 25, the Dodgers won 3-1.

On Friday, the Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays 5-1. As of now, the defending World Series champions are 67-49 and lead the National League West by three games.

Bianka, 8, was born in December 2016 to Kobe and his wife Vanessa. She was the third out of the couple's three daughters.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe along with his 13 year old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were tragically killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California along with eight others.

Since then, Vanessa has gone out of her way to create a sense of normality for oldest daughter Natalia, Bianka, and the youngest daughter Capri.

The ever growing profile of Bianka Bryant 

Since the death of her father and sister, Bianka has become somewhat of a public presence.

In 2023, Taylor Swift gave Bianka a hug and hat during her Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles. Her mother Vanessa and her sisters are often seen present at both Dodgers and Lakers games.

Her father was a huge Dodgers fan and had thrown out the first pitch on numerous occasions. After the tragedy, the Dodgers paid homage to Bryant in various ways. Players wear his jersey number, fans chant out “Kobe! Kobe!”, etc.

Altogether, looking out for Bianka and the family continues that.

