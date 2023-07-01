The Los Angeles Lakers made yet another move in NBA free agency, as they agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former New Orleans Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hayes will have a player option on the second year of the contract, per Wojnarowski.

A former lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hayes has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pelicans.

An athletic, 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Hayes has flashed the kind of above-the-rim finishing abilities that have made many big men successful with LeBron James in the past.

Hayes has never played more than 20 minutes per game- his career-high mark in 2021-22- but his per 36-minute career averages of 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game suggest there is still some untapped potential there.

And the Lakers, who waived NBA trade deadline acquisition Mo Bamba earlier this week, were in need of another center on the roster not named Tristan Thompson.

Bamba, who is interested in returning to the Lakers, could be back. However, the potential upside with bringing in a player like Hayes, who is still just 23, was too good for Los Angeles to pass up.

It's been a busy free agency for the Lakers, who have agreed to contracts with free agents Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish while bringing back one of their own in Rui Hachimura.

Los Angeles also plans to offer restricted free agent Austin Reaves a four-year, $52 million contract- and the Lakers reportedly would like to bring back point guard D'Angelo Russell.