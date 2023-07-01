The Los Angeles Lakers took significant steps to solidify their depth on the first day of the 2023 NBA free agency period, agreeing to contracts with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish.

The Lakers' 2023-24 roster currently sits at 10 players (not counting two-ways): the four aforementioned additions, plus LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Maxwell Lewis (contracts cannot be formally signed until July 6). The Lakers have enough room under the second tax apron to sign Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell and two veteran minimum guys (the Lakers typically keep one roster spot open).

Reaves remains the top priority. The Lakers are set on matching any offer for the restricted free agent, although they can wait until July 6 to do so, thanks to Reaves' inexpensive cap hold ($2.2 million). Reaves can gin up offers from other teams until July 5.

The organization wants to bring back Russell, possibly in the ballpark of $40 million over two years (including an option). Pelinka has emphasized continuity and keeping the Lakers' “core” together this summer. In February, he labeled the Lakers’ trade deadline moves as “pre-agency.”

Overall, Lakers fans should be pleased with the front office's work on Friday. Let's briefly break down each reported agreement.

The Lakers never wavered on their intent to keep Hachimura. Since being acquired in January, Hachimura averaged 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per 36 minutes and displayed notable growth while working with assistant coach/player development maven Phil Handy.

Hachimura was a catalyst for the team's run to the conference finals. He averaged 12.2 points on en fuego .557/.487/.882 shooting splits in the playoffs, including six games of 16+ points off the bench. His interior defense was a surprise difference-maker.

At exit interviews, the 25-year-old called his Lakers tenure the “best time of my life.” A $17 million average annual value is an appropriate figure for both sides.

Grade: A-

The Lakers opted for Vincent over Schroder by awarding the former Miami Heat guard the bulk of their $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

It's a reasonable decision. Vincent averaged 12.7 points on 37.8% 3-point shooting in 22 playoff starts as he helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals. He's younger (27) than Schroder, slightly better from downtown, has more creative playmaking chops, and brings a similar scrappiness. (The Lakers were outbid for Bruce Brown Jr.)

On the other hand, Schroder was an integral orchestrator, defender, and culture-setter who was beloved in the locker room — including by LeBron, AD, Reaves, and Darvin Ham. (Schroder earned a hefty bag from the Toronto Raptors — at a slightly higher annual value than Vincent.)

Vincent's ceiling is higher if he can consistently make 3s; his playoff percentage far exceeds his career regular-season figure (33.9%). The Lakers hope Vincent will follow in the footsteps of Reaves and Alex Caruso as UDFAs to thrive in Los Angeles.

Grade: B

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers began free agency by using their bi-annual exception on Prince. The 6'8, 218-pound wing checks plenty of boxes for Los Angeles: size, toughness, defensive versatility, and dependable 3-point shooting (37.2% career, 43% from the corner last season).

$4.5 million is excellent value for the 29-year-old who seems like an obvious stylistic fit. Prince spent his rookie season in Atlanta playing for then-assistant Ham.

“We saw defensively what we were able to do to finish the season out,” Pelinka said about the team's free agency approach. “I think defense and rebounding wins championships. That’s the core of Darvin’s system and our identity. We want to lean into that. … We’re going to try our best to match players with players that coach wants to coach and that work in his system. And I think that’s guys that play tough-minded basketball, that play defense, that play the game the right way and hold themselves accountable, but fit within a team structure.” (This applies to Vincent, too.)

Because the Lakers used their BAE, they'll be hard-capped at $172.3 million for 2023-24. That's a calculated risk that could limit roster construction optionality, but the Lakers should have enough tradable assets to stay flexible.

At the very least, Prince should provide ample comedy for Lakers fans.

And he tweeted this after getting waived the other day, new funniest Laker just droppedhttps://t.co/crkBlCgOgQ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 1, 2023

Grade: B+

The Lakers giving Reddish a shot should not surprise anybody who closely follows the team. Before the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish said pretty much “everybody” associated with the Lakers met with him. Rumors connecting him to Los Angeles have swirled around trade deadlines and continued into this free-agency period.

Reddish, a Klutch client, will sign a minimum contract. The second year is a player option.

The Lakers are hoping their culture and development pipeline can unlock the former lottery pick. The Atlanta Hawks gave up on Reddish after two-plus seasons. Despite trading a first-rounder for Reddish, the Knicks quickly relegated him to the doghouse then salary-dumped him to the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland let him walk into unrestricted free agency.

One issue? Shooting. Reddish has shot 39.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3 in the NBA. Can he transform into a useful 3-and-D? He's a long (6'8), athletic wing with potential positional versatility. He's only 23.

He's worth a flyer for the Lakers — if for nothing else than to once again prove themselves as a destination for young players looking to turn around their careers.

Grade: C+