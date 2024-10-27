JJ Redick has the Los Angeles Lakers playing some good basketball early in the season, and it's probably because he's putting in overtime. Before their game against the Sacramento Kings, Baron Davis tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, that he saw Redick at the car wash watching film.

“Just ran into @jj–redick at the Car Wash. he had the Laptop watching film!!!! Players coach!!! Lakers in great hands,” Davis said.

Redick was asked about the moment, and he mentioned having to get prepared since the Lakers were coming off of a back-to-back.

“Basically, I spent last night and this morning on tying the bow from last night's game and a little bit looking forward to today,” Redick said. “This morning, it was no different.

“Very efficient use of time. I watch a lot of film, but that's not normal, no. Thanks, Baron.”

Whatever Redick was watching worked because the Lakers ended up beating the Sacramento Kings with the help of LeBron James' excellent fourth quarter.

JJ Redick receiving early praise as Lakers' coach

The big question coming into the season for the Lakers was if JJ Redick would be the right choice at coach, and so far, he's passing with flying colors. The Lakers are 3-0 and all wins have come against playoff teams in the Western Conference from last season.

After the Lakers' first win, Kendrick Perkins showed his support for Redick.

“I know at times I can be labeled as a hater,” Perkins said. “…I watched (Redick) from start to finish up and down the sideline, I listened to him, he was mic'd up, because I wanted to come on here and criticize him. But I can't. He coached his behind off in his first NBA game and I thought he did an exceptional job top to bottom, even in his postgame interview when he was addressing the basketball situation, because that's a real thing.”