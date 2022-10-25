After the Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another disappointing loss on Sunday, it was guaranteed that people wanted to hear what Russell Westbrook had to say after the game. Russ had another forgettable evening, which was capped off by head coach Darvin Ham deciding to bench him in the closing stages of their 106-104 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the game, Russ faced reporters with a seemingly dejected attitude. Westbrook was forced to answer some very tough questions about the team’s current state as well as his role in all this. According to the former league MVP, he’s just doing whatever he can to help the squad (h/t Spectrum SportsNet on Twitter):

“Not really sure what to do, but just trying to do the best I can,” Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook talks to the media after finishing with 10 points, 6 boards, and 6 assists against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/dnPYMLVo94 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 23, 2022

If you watched the entire interview, you would have noticed that Westbrook pretty much gave the same answer for every single question. The general theme is that he doesn’t know the answer, and that he’s just trying to do whatever he can to contribute for his team.

It’s hard to interpret Russ’ actual message here. Some would say that he’s completely checked out at this point and that he’s just waiting for an inevitable trade. On the other, others might argue that he’s being totally honest in that he’s truly trying his best to help the Lakers.

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied is that it just isn’t clicking. Again. It feels like there has to be a drastic change. What that will be, though, is anyone’s guess right now.