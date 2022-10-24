The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-3 after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday night. This time around, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers who handed LA with their third straight loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook continues to be on the receiving end of some heavy criticism amid his poor start to the season.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has chimed in on the situation, and he has decided to offer Russ his full support throughout what has been a very tough time for the former league MVP. KG admitted how he feels that Westbrook is not in a very good space mentally at the moment, and Garnett has some advice as to how Russ might be able to get through this major challenge (h/t Ballislife.com on Twitter):

“Westbrook looks like he’s checked all the way out, right?” Garnett said. “… Imma pray for him. Russ, man, hold your head. I know how this s**t can be. It’s a long year. Whatever you gotta do, find your love and find your passions. Reset yourself and remember why you do this.”

KG's advice to Westbrook: "Hold your head, man. I know how this s**t can be. It's a long year. Whatever you gotta do, find your love and find your passions. Reset yourself and remember why you do this." (Via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/bkhWFEB20y — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 24, 2022

Westbrook actually had a better game on Sunday against the Blazers, scoring 10 points, to go along with six rebounds, six assists, and zero turnovers in 28 minutes of play. His shooting woes continued, though, as he shot just 4-of-15 from the field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Moreover, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to bench Westbrook toward the latter part of the game, which unsurprisingly brought forth a lot of discussions among fans and experts alike.

Russ is in a bad place right now, and it’s just nice to hear legends such as Kevin Garnett rallying behind him.