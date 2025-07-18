University of Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops didn’t mince words at SEC Media Days, offering a raw and unfiltered assessment of the challenge ahead as he enters his 13th season leading the Wildcats. Coming off a disappointing 4-8 campaign, Stoops made it clear that returning to form in the upcoming college football season won’t come easy—but he’s all in.

At SEC Media Days, Stoops didn’t hold back when asked to reflect on his 13-season run with Kentucky. In a story first reported by On3’s Tyler Thompson, Stoops offered a raw, NSFW take on the grind of building a winner in the SEC.

“This sh*t’s hard. You might as well go enjoy it, dive into it. There are a lot of people who can’t do it and didn’t do it for 12 years, didn’t do it for 13 years, not at Kentucky.”

The moment served as both a pep talk and a pointed reflection. Stoops used the comment to underscore just how difficult long-term coaching success is in the SEC, even citing legends like Bear Bryant, who didn’t last long in Lexington.

Stoops went on to emphasize that instead of relying on words like “motivated,” he's embracing an aggressive mentality as the team looks for redemption.

“We’re going to go out there and we’re going to swing.”

That swing-first approach defines the program’s mindset heading into a pivotal 2025 college football season. After averaging just 20.6 points per game while allowing 22.1, the team's schedule offers little room to breathe. The Wildcats face daunting road matchups at Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas, while also hosting SEC powerhouses Alabama and Auburn in Lexington.

On offense, new coordinator Bush Hamdan will work with veteran Zach Calzada, who threw for 3,791 yards and 35 touchdowns at Incarnate Word in 2024. The team also added physical running back Dante Dowdell (614 yards, 12 TDs) from Nebraska and all-purpose weapon Seth McGowan from New Mexico State (1,100 yards, 6 TDs). The offensive line is anchored by center Jager Burton and Arkansas transfer Joshua Braun.

While analysts expect between 6-7 wins, the Wildcats coach made it clear he’s not interested in predictions. His focus remains on development, discipline, and continuing to build—despite the grind.

As the longest-tenured coach in school history, Stoops holds program records in total wins (77), SEC wins (31), and ranked victories (12). But after consecutive down years, the upcoming season feels like a pivotal crossroads.

If they can navigate their brutal football schedule and return to bowl eligibility, it would mark another chapter in Stoops’ transformation of the Wildcats into an SEC contender that refuses to be overlooked.