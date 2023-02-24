It has already been over two weeks since LeBron James made history by becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. It was truly a momentous occasion, and it was only fitting that Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance to pass the baton to the new scoring champion after LeBron broke Kareem’s long-standing record.

Abdul-Jabbar has had the time to process this major transition and at this point, the Hall of Famer is just pleased to have shared the stage with LeBron during the latter’s historic milestone.

“Well, I was glad that I could be there and demonstrate,” Kareem said in an interview with ClutchPoints at an NBRPA event at 2023 All-Star Weekend. “It wasn’t a problem. I was happy to hand the record over to him. I guess that was symbolic in the handing in the ball.”

One of the best moments of the evening was when Kareem handed the game ball over to LeBron shortly after James scored his 38,388th career point. As Abdul-Jabbar said, it was a symbolic gesture that will forever impact the history of the game.

For his part, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for no less than 38 years. The fact that it took four decades for anyone to surpass him on the all-time scoring list speaks volumes about how special his record truly was. Moreover, it is also a testament to how great LeBron James truly is for being the man to have shattered the record. He’s not done yet either, and it’s looking like the four-time NBA champ is going to be adding a few more thousand points to his record before he finally hangs it up.

Watch the full interview with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: