It’s been a few weeks since Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shattered Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. However, we all still can’t stop talking about that legendary moment that will go down in history as one of the most iconic buckets in the history of the game.

During one of his interviews for Sunday’s highly-anticipated NBA All-Star Game, James was, unsurprisingly, asked to talk about his experience in breaking the scoring record. LeBron then revealed that his favorite part about this milestone is seeing his daughter Zhuri’s priceless reaction:

“It’s hard for me to stop watching that because watching Zhuri’s reaction to that is like the greatest… It’s so cool,” LeBron said. “If I’m having a bad day I know exactly where I can go to fix my day. Seeing Zhuri’s reaction to that moment, it was pretty, pretty cool.”

“I wasn’t chasing it. I was just hoopin” – LeBron on breaking the all-time scoring record 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/oDMtMYNHpC — Masked 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) February 19, 2023

In case you missed it, here’s Zhuri’s precious reaction to his dad’s epic moment. You can clearly see how much love the eight-year-old has for his superstar father:

Zhuri cheering on her dad as he broke the scoring record is so precious 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EhKy0pnYYU — bre ✨ (@breonna_kiara) February 8, 2023

I mean, how can this moment not stir some sort of emotion in any basketball fan? You must be an avid LeBron James hater to not appreciate the magnitude of this historic occasion. Love him or hate him, you have to give this man his props and show him the respect that he deserves for this epic milestone.

As you may have determined, LeBron James is a big family man, too. Finally breaking the scoring record was great and all, but it is clear that the moment would not have been as special for him if he wasn’t able to share it with his loving family.