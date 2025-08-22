The last time Baltimore Orioles rookie Brandon Young faced the Houston Astros he took a perfect game into the eighth inning. In his 11th career start Young became only the fifth rookie in 50 years to have a perfect game through 7 2/3 innings. He finished his memorable outing allowing one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings.

Young squared off against the Astros again on Thursday. And although the starts were separated by just six days, they were worlds apart. The Astros thrashed the first-year righty, racking up seven runs on nine hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Despite the rough outing, Houston didn’t chase the young hurler from the game. The Astros did their damage early, scoring all seven runs in the first three innings. Young left the game after injuring his left hamstring, per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Rookie starter Brandon Young falls back to earth in Orioles loss

Aug 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brandon Young (63) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Orioles' pitcher had actually settled in a bit after an extremely rocky start. He retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced after giving up a two-run homer to Yainer Diaz in the third inning. Young took the mound for the sixth inning and got Jacob Melton to ground out to first base on the first pitch he threw. But he was then removed with hamstring discomfort as the Orioles replaced the rookie with Yaramil Hiraldo.

Baltimore’s bullpen didn’t allow the game to get further out of hand. Three Orioles relievers combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. The team’s offense however, playing without injured catcher Adley Rutschman, couldn't mount a comeback after Houston’s early onslaught.

Since Young’s bid for perfection on August 16 the Astros had lost five of six games including four straight. Houston was able to snap its losing streak Thursday with a 7-2 victory. Less than a week after earning his first career win, Young was handed his seventh loss of the season.

The Orioles entered Thursday’s matchup winning six of their last seven games. Despite the hot streak, Baltimore remains out of the payoff picture. The team is 14.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and 8.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt.

More Baltimore Orioles News
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) walks off the field after being left on base in the ninth inning agains the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles’ Adley Rutschman lands on IL ahead of Astros clashZachary Weinberger ·
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Orioles’ reliever Felix Bautista out at least a year after shoulder surgeryBenedetto Vitale ·
Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) hits
Promising prospect pulls off feat not seen before in Orioles historyJedd Pagaduan ·
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field.
Trevor Rogers makes Orioles history in dominant win vs. Red SoxMatty Breisch ·
Houston Astros left fielder Jesus Sanchez (4) looks on from inside the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park.
Astros’ Jesus Sanchez robs Samuel Basallo of first MLB HR after robbing grand slam earlierAbdullah Imran ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.
Astros’ Cristian Javier deals with illness setback in 2nd start since Tommy John returnAbdullah Imran ·