The Los Angeles Lakers will face their cross-town rival Clippers in a heated matchup Wednesday night. Moreover, head coach Darvin Ham revealed his plan for Cam Reddish amid his return from injury.
Cam Reddish will suit up for the Lakers following his injury hiatus
Darvin Ham confirmed that Reddish will be available for the Clippers game, per Mike Trudell. Reddish missed several weeks with an ankle injury, and Ham looks to gradually ramp up his playing time. It will be interesting to how his presence affects the contributions of other role players.
The Lakers enter their crosstown matchup with a record of 31-28, which places them 10th in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is coming off a tough 123-113 defeat against the Phoenix Suns. On the bright side, LeBron James was highly active on both sides of the ball.
James contributed 28 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block. He will undoubtedly want to bring his best game against a fearsome Clippers squad.
The Clippers held the first seed in the Western Conference for a while, but a competitive battle has pushed them down to fourth. Nevertheless, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain as potent as ever. The two 2024 NBA All-Stars hold the team's top scoring and steals marks.
One of the key matchups to watch for Wednesday night is D'Angelo Russell versus James Harden. Harden averages 17.3 points and 8.4 assists per game. It will take a superb defensive effort from Russell to slow Harden down and give the Lakers a chance to focus on Leonard and George.
All in all, the battle of LA will be a blockbuster. Can the Lakers take care of business amid Cam Reddish's return?