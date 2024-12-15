The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealing with multiple injury issues this season, including injuries to their star duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players appeared on the Lakers' injury report ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

LeBron James was officially listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report while Anthony Davis was listed as probable. Davis has been on the team's injury report as he's been dealing with plantar fasciitis throughout the season. He's only missed one game though and he isn't in any danger of missing the Grizzlies game.

In James' case, he's missed the last two games and has been listed as dealing with left foot soreness. He is listed as dealing with left foot injury management ahead of Sunday's game and he's been upgraded to questionable. Obviously it's not set in stone that he will play against the Grizzlies, but he hasn't been automatically ruled out as he was before their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

An official ruling on James' status for the Grizzlies game likely won't come until a few hours before tip-off on Sunday.

Lakers continue to monitor trade targets

Amid the Lakers' injury woes, they've continued to scour the trade market for potential help in the frontcourt, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Lakers continue to be without Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes who are all sidelined due to injury. Vanderbilt and Wood have yet to make their 2024-25 season debut while Hayes re-aggravated a previous ankle injury.

According to Siegel, one name that has been consistently linked to the Lakers via trade is Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas seems like a prime target to be moved ahead of the trade deadline and the Lakers were one of the teams interested in him when he was a free agent in the offseason. Following this weekend, Valanciunas will become trade eligible.

Siegel also mentions that the Lakers have kept tabs on other possible frontcourt trade targets including Robert Williams III, Nikola Vucevic and Nick Richards.

The Lakers have also registered interest in wing trade targets such as Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Lakers are currently 13-12 and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They had lost three straight games before getting a win against the Portland Trail Blazers last week and have lost seven of their last ten games.