Despite his exponential improvement since entering the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves remains one of the more underappreciated players in the league. He, however, would be the first one to say that he knows his worth.

Reaves will become an unrestricted free agent next year, and it's safe to assume that he will garner a lot of interest. At 27 years old, he is just approaching his prime and could be a key piece for any team hinging on the future.

Multiple reports have stated that Reaves is expected to command an annual salary of $30 million. While some fans may scoff at the amount, Lakers insider Jovan Buha echoed the early predictions.

“I think he's more of a 30-to-35-million-dollar-a-year player. If you look at some of the guys in that range, guys like Immanuel Quickley or Tyler Herro, I think Austin is easily in that class, and actually better than a lot of the guys in that salary range. Obviously, context and leverage are always factors here,” said Buha on Spectrum SportsNet.

He stressed that he expects the Lakers to give Reaves the appropriate deal. He added that Reaves likes playing in Los Angeles, noting that the former Oklahoma standout even deliberately went undrafted in 2021 so he could audition for the Purple and Gold.

“People around the league are penciling him in to make $30-plus million this summer, whether it's with the Lakers or someone else. I expect it to be with the Lakers. I expect him to re-sign on a multi-year deal, and I think that's the shrewd move for LA's part. He wants to be a Laker for life,” added Buha.

Reaves has been linked to trade rumors in the past, but the Lakers have maintained that they are not keen on moving the all-around playmaker.

Last season was his best one yet, averaging career-highs across the board with 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals. He was also a consistent performer in clutch situations.

There were concerns that Reaves might regress when the Lakers signed Luka Doncic. The opposite, however, happened, as the backcourt mates meshed well with each other.