The Lakers can stop their early-season bleeding with a trade for Chicago Bulls' defensive standout Alex Caruso.

The Los Angeles Lakers' performance has trended downward, as the team has a record of 3-5 and sits at 11th in the Western Conference. Los Angeles lost in a disappointing blowout to the Houston Rockets. The Lakers must find a way to get back on track, and a trade for Bulls standout Alex Caruso can do so. Caruso had a phenomenal defensive display against Kevin Durant and the Suns on Wednesday night. Read more to see how he can take the 2023-24 Lakers to the next level.

Alex Caruso can provide toughness and defensive IQ to a struggling Lakers team

The Lakers have no shortage of leadership with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the team's efforts. However, when those two are off the floor, things get dicey. The team has spurts devoid of defense and toughness.

This is understandable considering one of LA's go-to defensive-minded role players is injured. Jarred Vanderbilt provided endless toughness and depth to the team during the Lakers' 2023 Conference Finals run, but they need to add to their repertoire.

In the absence of Vanderbilt, Los Angeles is ranked 19th in the NBA in defensive rating. Alex Caruso is a prime candidate that Los Angeles can trade for to attain more leadership and improved defensive toughness. Caruso averages 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, but his intangibles are where he shines.

Caruso glowed against Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns

The Chicago Bulls lost a nail-biter to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. One of the primary reasons the Bulls stayed in the game was Alex Caruso's impressive defensive leadership, as highlighted by NBA analyst Steph Noh. Caruso did nearly everything on the court against Phoenix.

The veteran guard clogged passing lanes, called out the Suns' offensive plays, and played hounding individual defense. Caruso had countless plays where he helped his team make vital stops, but one important play came at the end of the game.

Durant had the ball during a tied game with just a few seconds on the clock. The 6-foot-11 forward isolated Caruso and drove to the right side of the court. Caruso stayed with him stride for stride and provided a heavy contest to Durant's last-second midrange shot. As a result, Durant missed the shot, and the Bulls went to OT.

Chicago was not able to win the game, but Caruso's play gave them the best chance to win. The Lakers need the attributes of the 29-year-old to give their team a chance to win close games as well.

Caruso fits well in LA, as he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals. His IQ and superb defensive abilities can bolster Los Angeles' team. Furthermore, the veteran guard is shooting a blazing 44.0% on three-pointers, which can help LA put more points on the board.

As the Lakers tend to their early-season storm, they cannot rule out the possibility of an Alex Caruso trade. The highly-touted guard can help LA back to the top of the NBA.