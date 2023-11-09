LeBron James and the Lakers have looked lethargic to start games during the 2023-24 season, and it cost them dearly again vs. the Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers, after a strong finish to last season that ended with an unlikely trip to the Western Conference Finals, have endured some growing pains to begin the 2023-24 campaign. LeBron James even compared the Lakers to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which may be a rare self-burn. And after the Lakers' unseemly 128-94 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, the Purple and Gold may have to suit up on the hardwood with a greater sense of urgency.

After all, that is exactly what the Lakers have lacked to begin the year. They have come out of the gates in games looking lethargic, with opponents outplaying them with ease during the first 12 minutes of games. Statistics don't lie; according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers have been outscored by their opponents by a total of 74 points in the first quarter through the first eight games of their season, which is the worst total in NBA history.

Just to pile on the Lakers' misery, their shooting woes, which were mostly attributed to the presence of Russell Westbrook last season, have returned. McMenamin added that the Lakers “have been historically bad from the 3-point line” as they're the first team in NBA history to “make fewer 3s and shoot a worse percentage from 3 than their opponent in each of their first eight games”.

Against the Rockets, LeBron James and the Lakers found themselves in an uphill battle once again, falling behind by 13 to begin the game and never getting back on track. They were truly abysmal offensively, and it wasn't only because Anthony Davis was missing. They shot 1-6 from deep, and they weren't able to do much damage in the paint as Dillon Brooks and company remained resolute on the defensive end.

Some of the Lakers' shooting numbers will tick up, with James' and D'Angelo Russell's shooting percentage from three surely regressing to the mean as the season goes on. But it's definitely concerning that it's Davis who's currently leading the team in three-point percentage, at 42.9 percent. Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish will all have to step up lest the Lakers lose a lot of ground yet again necessitating yet another late-season barrage just to make the playoffs.