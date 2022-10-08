The Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of transactions before practice on Saturday. The organization signed LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison and correspondingly waived Javante McCoy and Dwayne Bacon.

Harrison, 29, has played 175 NBA games (23 starts) in his five-season career, averaging 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 15.2 minutes. He has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, and Utah Jazz. The 6’4 combo guard played in nine postseason contests with Denver in 2020-21. He has 111 G League games under his belt, as well.

Figueroa, a 6’6 shooting guard who went undrafted in 2021, played 32 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2021-22. He averaged 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game. The 24-year-old played college ball at Odessa College, St. John’s, then the University of Oregon. He also led Leones de Santo Domingo to a Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Championship in the Dominican Republic last year.

Los Angeles signed Bacon on Sept. 26. He appeared in two preseason games for the squad, posting 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

McCoy was signed to an Exhibit-10 contract in late July. He played for the Summer League Lakers and flashed an impressively deep bag.

I've been impressed with Javante McCoy's off-the-dribble shotmaking this summer. He has good craft/shake with the ball, and loves to attack switches by getting to the free-throw line for his jumper. Notice his pet spin move/deceleration ability below: pic.twitter.com/kkrLVN0H6Q — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) July 13, 2022

It’s unclear why the Lakers swapped out two fringe guards for two others midway through the preseason — perhaps just to get some fresher bodies in the gym for the rest of camp. Both Figueroa and Harrison are longshots to make the active roster, which currently has one spot available, though both could be signed to the South Bay Lakers of the G League. The Lakers typically prefer to enter the regular season with one spot open for flexibility purposes.