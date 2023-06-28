The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be faced with some critical personnel decisions once NBA free agency officially opens on Friday. The futures of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are perhaps the most significant issues they face at the moment, with both players emerging as potential flight risks for LA via free agency. At this point, Lakers fans are hoping that the front office is able to convince both Reaves and Hachimura to stay.

On Tuesday, the Lakers took a major step in this direction by extending the qualifying offers for their two studs. LA will now be able to continue negotiating new deals for both Reaves and Hachimura now that they have become restricted free agents:

The Lakers have announced that they've officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. Both are now restricted free agents. pic.twitter.com/Xi4fvQ6d02 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

This is not a surprise at all, and in truth, this is not expected to make a significant impact on Reaves and Hachimura's future with the Lakers. This is merely a formality that will now allow LA to negotiate the extension for both players.

This also means that the Lakers are not out of the woods just yet. Austin and Rui will still be able to talk to opposing teams who put contract offers on the table for them. Given that they are restricted free agents, however, the Lakers have the right to match said offers in order to retain their services.

It's going to be a very busy next few days for the Lakers and the developments in the coming week or so will have a significant impact on LA's 2023-24 campaign.