A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

They’ve done it. The Los Angeles Lakers have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the defending champs Golden State Warriors in Game 6, 122-101. Fittingly, it was LeBron James and Anthony Davis who led the way for LA in this series-clinching blowout win against Stephen Curry and Co. After the final buzzer, the two superstars shared an emotional moment on the bench as they congratulated each other for getting the job done.

LeBron and AD hugged it out on the Lakers bench as soon as they officially punched their ticket to the West Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. As a Laker fan, you’re definitely going to cherish this awesome moment:

LeBron James and Anthony Davis embrace each other after advancing to the conference finals 🙌pic.twitter.com/3IL55JsA3T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s as if you could feel the emotion in that embrace after all the hard work these two stars put in. Golden State put up a formidable fight, but in the end, not even the mighty Warriors had an answer for LeBron and AD.

James flirted with a 30-point triple-double in this one, with nine rebounds and nine assists, to go along with two steals, a block, and two triples in 43 minutes of action. Davis went just 5-of-9 from the field on Friday, but he was still able to put up a monster 17-point, 20-rebound double-double as the Lakers blew the Warriors out from the get-go.

It’s the Denver Nuggets up next for LeBron James and Co. That’s going to be an extremely tough test for the Lakers as they try and take down back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, who has been absolutely balling in the postseason thus far.