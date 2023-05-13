Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James has been open about his desire to play with his eldest son Bronny in his final year in the NBA, wherever and whenever that may be. While it’s uncertain which team will draft Bronny when the youngster becomes eligible, Chandler Parsons couldn’t help but speculate that the Cleveland Cavaliers would take him and reunite with LeBron.

For Parsons, that would just be the perfect conclusion for LeBron and the Cavs, as well as the best start for Bronny.

The former NBA swingman also shared his belief that Bronny is NBA material. Not only does Bronny possess the athleticism to be a great prospect, but he has also shown the ability to improve at a rapid pace. Remember when many people don’t even see the eldest of the James brood as a second-round talent? Of course things have changed now.

“I can’t help but think that the Cleveland Cavaliers have a first-round pick when Bronny is eligible and just be a perfect storm where he could go back home, play with his son where he grew up. That would probably be the biggest accomplishment LeBron has ever done, which is saying a lot because the guy has seen it all and done it all,” Parsons shared, via FanDuel.

“I will say, at first, I was rolling my eyes about the whole Bronny James thing, but the kid can play. He’s athletic, and he’s only going to get better, so I do think that he will be a prospect. I do also think that if LeBron continues to play the way he is playing, which I don’t see him slowing down anytime, a team will take a flier on Bronny just to get the opportunity to grab LeBron for multiple reasons, for his game, and for everything that comes with it like jersey sales, attendance, and people coming to the games.”

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Chandler Parsons who thinks and feels the Cavs should take Bronny and reunite with LeBron James. When James made the revelation last season, then Cavs forward Kevin Love shared that it would be a storybook ending for the James family.

It’s still a long time before Bronny James becomes draft eligible, but it’s definitely worth pondering upon how amazing it would be to see the superstar along with his son wearing the Wine and Gold jersey in the city where it all started.