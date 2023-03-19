Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has yet to return from his bothersome foot injury, but it sure looks like he’s getting close.

James hinted as much in his latest Instagram story showing him getting some sort of treatment. While we’re not sure what he’s doing, James did write in the caption that he’s “recharging.” That is certainly the kind of encouraging update that Lakers fans want to hear amid the team’s bid to make the playoffs.

Looks like LeBron James is close to returning 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jr8Qag4tv4 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 18, 2023

For what it’s worth, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham did say on Saturday that James is ramping up his activities in order to return to the team sooner rather than later, adding that LeBron’s three-a-day workouts have been “intense.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ham also noted that LeBron’s injury recovery is going according to plan and there has been no setback so far. James is nearing the three-week mark since his injury, so he is set to be re-evaluated soon.

It’s still unknown when LeBron James will actually be able to suit up, though there are fears he could be out longer than initially thought. However, what’s clear is that the Lakers superstar is putting in the work to get back to the court as soon as possible.

The Purple and Gold could really use his help as they continue to fight for a Top 6 seed in the West. As of Saturday, they have a 34-37 record, good for 10th in the standings. Fortunately, they are just two games behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.