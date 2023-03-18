A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It has now been nearly a month since we last saw LeBron James in action for the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, recent reports indicate that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer isn’t exactly close to returning. Be that as it may, LeBron is apparently doing everything he can to get himself back into shape as he looks to help LA battle for playoff positioning out in the West.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham recently provided an update on LeBron’s injury status, and while the first-year shot-caller was unable to provide a definitive timetable for James’ return, LA fans can take comfort in the fact that the four-time NBA champ is trending in the right direction:

“Everything is going according to plan,” Ham said of LeBron’s road to recovery, via Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ham also noted that James has been putting in no less than three workouts a day, which have been described as “intense.” Coach Ham said that these workouts are “going well,” which seems to indicate that LeBron is indeed getting close.

One thing you can say for sure about LeBron James is that he isn’t taking this lightly. He knows that the Lakers need him back as soon as humanly possible as they try to secure their spot in the playoffs, and for his part, the 19-time All-Star appears to be working like a madman to get his body right.

At this point, the Lakers will just need to keep the ship afloat as they await the highly-anticipated return of their talisman.