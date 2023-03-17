Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James is reportedly “not close” to returning from his foot injury ahead of the three-week mark since he was sidelined. Naturally, some fans are frustrated with the development, especially since the Los Angeles Lakers could really use all the help they can get amid their playoff chase.

However, some are not really shocked by the news, noting that it was impossible for James to return within three weeks anyway. After all, the three-week timeline was made for LeBron’s injury evaluation and not an official return date.

It remains to be seen when James will actually be able to return, though many are certainly losing their patience. Some even refused to believe the news until they hear it from James himself.

“Sign another big please. We just can’t lose this man and keep this roster and expect a damn thing,” one commenter wrote.

Another Twitter user said, “I don’t believe it unless it comes from the king himself.”

“Yup we’re still done, no playoffs for us,” a third LA fan said. Another one simply said, “Pain…”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course others are not losing hope and are staying optimistic about LeBron James’ return and their playoff chances. Some are even criticizing Windhorst for the update, highlighting that it was obvious in the first place.

“Cap. He’ll be back in April,” one fan added.

“LeBron might be defying the laws of nature with his abilities but at the end of the day that man has 38 year old joints, tendons, and tissues,” another faithful of the Purple and Gold said.

“People who understood that at instance, don’t know nothing… obviously the first report that came out of the injury said that he will be reevaluated in that period of time and then that will determine his status to come back. For what we have seen, looks he’s on track,” a Twitter user added.

Hopefully, LeBron does return sooner rather than later. Perhaps he can make it in time for the Play-In, with the Lakers well poised to make it anyway. Besides, Anthony Davis and co. are playing just well while James is out, lessening the pressure on the superstar forward to rush his return.