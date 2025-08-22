The San Francisco 49ers have massive injury problems at wide receiver. But they have their quarterback under wraps. And offensive tackle Tren Williams said he’s getting offensive player of the year vibes from Christian McCaffrey ahead of the 2025 season, according to a post on X by David Lombardi.

Trent Williams on CMC: “Christian looks fantastic. He looks like offensive player of the year Christian.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan recently said McCaffrey looks quite superb, according to a post on X by Coach Yac.

Kyle Shanahan was asked if Christian McCaffrey is the same as his 2023 self:

“Yeah. I think he hit like 25 (MPH) yesterday or something like that. I’m just making that up. Trying to make Christian happy. He’s doing awesome. He’s as fast as he’s been. He’s quick. He’s strong. He’s Christian McCaffrey.”

49ers RB Christian ready to take off

And not only is McCaffrey trying to be his best version, he’s also bringing others along with him. Included in that mix is backup running back Isaac Guerendo, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

Article Continues Below

“Obviously, [he’s] the best to learn from as far as that goes,” Guerendo said. “At the end of the day, everyone is different. Everyone is going to run routes differently, but there’s a lot to pick up technique-wise that works.

“At the end of the day, I still have to work within myself and what I can use to my advantage because he has a skill set of his own with his route running. He’s one of one with that. But just continue to ask for tips here and there. He’s always been helpful with that.”

Also, Geurendo said McCaffrey brings a level of leadership to the team that not many players can provide.

“He’s a great leader,” Guerendo said. “I just think within our group, he helps a lot, as far as creating that mindset, creating that standard for that room, along with coach [Bobby Turner].

“There’s a high standard in that room that we hold ourselves to. You know, all of them making sure that we play to that each and every day. It’s important to them. It’s important to me, so we will continue to uphold that.”

If the 49ers have a successful season, it’s likely McCaffrey will be the biggest reason for it. With a spate of injuries at the receiver position, the 49ers will likely lean on McCaffrey early in the season to try to avoid losing ground to their division opponents.