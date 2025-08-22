The Las Vegas Raiders enter 2025 settled at one edge rusher spot. Maxx Crosby occupies that area. But they've been relentlessly called to give Crosby help on the other side.

One report now suggests the Silver and Black won't need to address the other edge rusher position any further. Because a past NFL Draft first rounder looks ready to breakout, per a Raiders insider.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal writes Tyree Wilson looks changed. The same Wilson who's underperformed the last two seasons. Even after going in the top 10 of his draft class. Wilson himself is believing he's transformed himself.

“I feel like I’m playing faster, way more fluid than I have been before,” Wilson said.

He added eight more words bound to grab eyes. Especially from Raiders Nation.

“And it’s going to continue to get better,” Wilson said.

Can Tyree Wilson ascend next to Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby?

Wilson headed back to Vegas on the hot seat ahead of OTAs. He needed that period to prove he can stick around. Especially as the franchise turns over to Pete Carroll as head coach.

But his words paint a welcoming sign for Carroll, Crosby and Vegas. Wilson is improving more than his speed off the ball. But his brain too.

“Don’t think, just go and react to whatever shows up in front of you,” Wilson said.

Wilson facing heavy pressure to perform still. Season three is critical for players still paid through their rookie deal. Especially past first round talent like him. The third season is when teams expect stronger results. Helping determine if an extension or fifth-year option should be on the table.

Fans representing the “Black Hole” at Allegiant Stadium have yearned for a dominating rusher next to Crosby. Vegas never addressed edge rush help in the last two drafts. Nor signed a splashy free agent who can rush at end. Instilling the belief Carroll and company will work with Wilson. Now he's feeling faster and more energized — with Raider fans hoping he finally lives up to his top 10 billing.