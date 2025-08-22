Novak Djokovic has a significant amount of business to do in New York City over the next two-plus weeks. He is the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles in the history of men's tennis and he will be competing in the U.S. Open with the hope of winning another. Prior to his start in the tournament, he made a journey to one of New York's most iconic sports locations. He appeared at Yankee Stadium prior to Thursday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Thank you to tennis legend Novak Djokovic for throwing out tonight's ceremonial first pitch! 🎾x⚾@DjokerNole | #RepBX pic.twitter.com/zPryVAk3MQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 21, 2025

Djokovic was given the honor of throwing the opening pitch in the game. While his form on the mound was decent as he displayed a fine overhand motion, his pitch bounced before it reached home plate.

Prior to taking the mound, Djokovic conferred with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The 6-7 Judge would appear to have been a substantial tennis player had he chosen that sport, particularly with his height giving him a big advantage on the serve. However, he is clearly a fan of the sport as he has attended the U.S. Open even though the Yankees season has been at a crucial point when he been at a match.

Djokovic will begin his play in the U.S. Open with a first-round match Sunday against Leaner Tien. This the first meeting between the two players.

Yankees trying to improve their playoff positioning

The Yankees were in first place in the American League East until they were supplanted by the Toronto Blue Jays in June. After slumping badly, the Bronx Bombers appear to have turned the corner. They have won seven of their last eight games and they are sitting in the top Wild Card spot in the American League.

The series with their archrival Red Sox could play a key role in the kind of momentum the Yankees take into the final month of the season.

The Yankees went into the four-game series with the Red Sox having hit 14 home runs in their previous two games. Judge is the key to the Yankees offense and he is a leading candidate the American League Most Valuable Player Award. He has belted 40 home runs and has 92 runs batted in for the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger has pounded 24 home runs and knocked in 75 runs, while Trent Grisham has added 23 home runs. Former Miami Marlin Jazz Chisholm has contributed 22 long balls.