Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have nothing but love and respect for Carmelo Anthony, and they made sure to show that in a video tribute for the NBA great after he announced his retirement.

Anthony officially retired from the NBA on Monday, releasing a statement on social media to confirm his decision. He reflected on his basketball journey and called the game as his “outlet” before thanking the fans for all the support they gave him throughout his career.

“Basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way — I am forever grateful for those people and places ’cause they made me Carmelo Anthony,” Anthony said in his announcement.

LeBron James was among the first ones to react to Anthony’s retirement decision, taking it to Instagram to congratulate his brother. The Lakers forward also called Melo a “legend.”

However, his tribute for his good friend didn’t stop there. In a video released by the Lakers, James reminisced his relationship with Anthony and how their basketball journey started together back in their high school days. LeBron went on to say, “You’ve always been one of the greatest I’ve ever seen play the game.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for Anthony Davis, he opened up about how much of an impact Anthony had on the NBA and on his career, pointing out how the legendary NBA scorer guided him all the way back in 2012 when they were part of the Olympic team together.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura also chimed in, as he called Melo his idol and favorite player growing up.

“You’ve always been one of the greatest I’ve ever seen play the game.” LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura congratulate Carmelo Anthony on his retirement announcement and legendary career 💜💛 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/zUCuzedS7e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Anthony certainly deserves all the praise he’s getting. While it’s sad that he failed to win a championship throughout his career, there’s no denying that he remains one of the greatest players to ever do it. His career for Team USA is especially noteworthy, as he cemented himself as one of the best performers in international competition.

Congratulations on the retirement, Melo!