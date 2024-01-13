The Lakers look to get back on track against the surging Jazz.

The Los Angeles Lakers look to get back on track Saturday night against one of the hottest teams in the NBA. While the purple and gold won't be full-strength, missing LeBron James and potentially other key contributors, at least Anthony Davis seems likely to suit up at Crypto.com Arena.

Davis is officially listed as probable for the Lakers' matchup with the Utah Jazz, while LeBron James is listed as questionable. Both players are dealing with nagging left ankle maladies—Davis a sprain and James tendinopathy.

Expect Davis to play barring a setback between pre-game warmups and tipoff. James, on the other hand, has been questionable on the injury report for most of Los Angeles' games in 2023-24, but only been sidelined three times. His status for Saturday's contest seems a bit more up in the air than normal, however, after the 39-year-old twisted his left ankle in the Lakers' Thursday loss to the Phoenix Suns. James was able to finish the game, only telling reporters in the locker room he was “okay” when asked about his health.

Los Angeles ruled James out a couple hours before tipoff, set to miss just his fourth game this season. Expect Rui Hachimura or Jarred Vanderbilt to start in his place.

D'Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish are also questionable to play versus Utah after getting nicked up in the loss to Phoenix. Russell is managing a right knee contusion, while Reddish is experiencing left knee soreness that caused him to miss the second half of Thursday's game. Christian Wood is probable for Los Angeles, and Rui Hachimura—who's been absent the last four games with a calf strain—isn't listed on the injury report, clearing the way for his return.

The Lakers and Jazz, 10-2 in their last 12 games, tipoff from Crypto.com Arena at 6:30 p.m. (PT).