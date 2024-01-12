LeBron James clarifies how he feels physically and answers questions about the Phoenix Suns

In what was a night to forget for purple and gold fans, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns at home, 127-109. The Lakers' star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was unusually quiet, combining for just 23 points. James in particular finished with 10 points and nine assists.

Asked how he felt physically after the game, James said he was okay, brushing off talks that health had anything to do with the numbers he put up.

“Uhhh…I feel okay,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet.

James speaks on the Lakers' defense and the Suns' Big Three

The 39-year-old superstar also addressed a question regarding the team's defensive performance, noting how the Suns have familiarized themselves with the Lakers' defensive schemes heading into the outing.

“We have to defend at a high level. Every team creates different challenges, different disadvantages or advantages…obviously this is the fourth time Phoenix has seen the way we've defended them throughout the first four games even if you include the preseason game. I thought they were very aware of what we wanted to do,” James added.

At the same time, James did credit how difficult it is to play against the Suns trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

“When you have three, three-level scorers on the floor at the same time, it creates so many disadvantages for your defense and it'll always have you on your toes. So they're gonna be a really great team once they continue to mesh but those three guys are obviously exceptional.”

LeBron James speaks about the Suns' big three, the Lakers defense and how he feels physically. pic.twitter.com/GwtXPo36fy — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 12, 2024

Beal had his best game of the season, finishing with 37 points largely due to the eight three-pointers he sank. Booker and Durant added to the scoring with 31 and 18 points, respectively.

LeBron James and Co. look to move on and bounce back against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.