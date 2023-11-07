Lakers star LeBron James just turned back the clock with epic chasedown block on Tyler Herro in his return to Miami against the Heat.

In his return to South Beach, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed everyone once again his patented chasedown block. Unfortunately for Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat, they are on the receiving end of it after fans enjoyed it for years.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Herro was able to snatch the ball away off an errant pass from Austin Reaves and proceeded to bring the ball to their side of the court. There was no one between him and the rim, so it should have been an easy bucket. However, when LeBron is on the court, there's no such thing.

James didn't give up on the play and proceeded to reject Herro with his age-defying chasedown block.

LEBRON JAMES CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON TYLER HERRO 🤯pic.twitter.com/7IsxOHaDDE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

Now it's worth remembering that LeBron James is already 38 years old. In fact, he's turning 39 in a little over a month, so to see him jump with the same energy and athleticism he had when he was in his 20s is certainly nothing short of amazing.

Unfortunately for James and the Lakers, they came up short against the Heat, with Miami escaping with the 108-107 victory as both teams failed to score in the last two and half minutes of the contest. LeBron tallied 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in the losing effort.

Despite the defeat, though, at least Lakers fans can find some solace from the fact that James is playing better than ever and still in top condition even with two decades of NBA basketball in his body.