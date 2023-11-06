Who do you have in this coin-flip matchup? Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Heat prediction and pick.

We're back with yet another prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head to South Beach for this primetime matchup out East. The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) will take on the Miami Heat (2-4) for a heated game between two conference powers. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Heat prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are even after losing their last game to the Orlando Magic 101-120. It was the first game following a long road trip for them, so they're happy to be making the short trip to Miami for this one tonight. The Heat have struggled to score points this season, so expect the Lakers defense to be out in full effect tonight.

The Miami Heat are 2-4 after winning their most recent game against the Washington Wizards. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for them as they fell to the Celtics, Timberwolves, Bucks, and Nets. Now, they'll have a chance to contend with one of the West's bests as small favorites in this contest.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Heat Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-108)

Miami Heat: -1 (-112)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun, Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are shooting a very solid 46.7% from the field to start the season, but they've only been able to connect on 29% of their three-point shots. The three-ball has clearly been missing from their offense and it's becoming apparent that this Lakers team will do their most effective damage from the paint. Anthony Davis is gearing up for another All-Star caliber season and he's been their leader on both ends of the floor. Despite a minutes restriction to start the season, LeBron James has been clutch for them late in games and doesn't show any signs of slowing down in Year 21.

The Lakers will have a stern advantage over the Heat in the paint during this game. Bam Adebayo doesn't match up particularly well against Anthony Davis, so expect Davis to see some offensive success without much resistance coming back. They're still waiting on Austin Reaves to live up to the hype of his latest contract, but he's slowly establishing himself as a go-to ball handler and passer as the season carries on. If they can exploit to mismatch in the paint during this one, the Lakers should be able to win this game.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat just broke a tough losing stretch with their last win and it was the first time this season that their offense looked cohesive. The Heat have a bunch of capable scorers in their lineup, but they're often defined by their cold/hot shooting throughout games. Tyler Herro is still trying to emerge as a sure-fire scorer, but the team as a whole often struggles when he can't find his shot. Having another scorer readily available does a lot for freeing Jimmy Butler up in his matchups, so expect the Heat to swing the ball and get moving against the Lakers.

While the Heat have struggled to find consistent scoring, their defense has been top-tier and they continue to be a pesky team to play at any point of the year. Their biggest concern to start the season has been getting all of their pieces to play cohesively together, so expect a pass-first approach from the Heat as they try to be unselfish with the ball.

Final Lakers-Heat Prediction & Pick

Both of these two teams match up well against each other and given the strength of their defenses, we could be in for another low-scoring battle coming down to the fourth quarter. With the spread where it's at, odds makers are split on the pick and favor the Miami Heat's defense at home. However, the Lakers are playing inspired ball this year and they're often coming out on top in close games down the stretch. Expect this game to be no different as we'll see the leads constantly changing. For our prediction, let's go with the Lakers to bounce back and get this road win.

Final Lakers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +1 (-108)