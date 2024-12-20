There will never be another LeBron James. James is a certified genetic anomaly who continues to confound with the way he has remained not just productive, but one of the best players in the association even though he's set to turn 40 years of age. The Los Angeles Lakers star may have nothing to prove anymore in his Hall of Fame career, but his love for the game is keeping him going — allowing him to set records that will not be broken anytime soon in the process.

James already became the NBA's all-time leading scorer back in February 2023, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the owner of that distinction. But it's not the only Abdul-Jabbar record that James has managed to break. James entered the Lakers' Thursday night clash against the Sacramento Kings in need of just 10 more minutes played to become the all-time leader in regular season minutes, and in the second quarter, he managed to accomplish the feat, as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

James has already been the NBA's all-time minutes leader when taking into account both the regular season and the playoffs. Not counting all the minutes he's played during the Lakers' Thursday night game against the Kings, James has already racked up 69,296 minutes for his career, and it's all this mileage he has accrued that makes it quite astounding that he remains as elite of a player as he is.

This feat is another testament to the King's longevity that's unparalleled across professional sports. James' athletic decline may be apparent, and he's been having bad games more often than ever, but the Lakers star can still throw it down with the best of them — especially when the moment requires it.

Lakers star LeBron James and his ongoing battle against Father Time

Father Time is not done waging a war on LeBron James, so it's not like the Lakers star can say that he has dealt it its first loss. Father Time remains undefeated, although James is putting up as good of a fight as anyone.

James may be averaging his fewest points per game since his rookie campaign, but he's still tallying 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists a ballgame while playing 35.0 minutes a night. This has disguised the fact that James is about to turn 40 years of age in 11 days, and although he's close to hanging up his sneakers, he certainly looks like he can still play at a high level for two to three more years at the very least.