LOS ANGELES – Three straight wins for JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers, and three straight triple doubles for LeBron James. Following the Lakers most recent win against the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James made NBA history becoming the oldest player to record three consecutive triple doubles. And the Lakers needed every bit of his production as they withstood a second half Grizzlies surge to grab the win.

Following the game, JJ Redick spoke about why James has been able to have such incredible performances this late in his career.

“He’s mastered the game. We don’t win that game, obviously, without him,” Redick said. “By any means, sometimes. And great players, you sort of have to give them some autonomy at times. We executed back-to-back plays out of an ATO, we got a LeBron dunk and then we got an AD three. There was another timeout on their side. Bron saw something in the way that they had guarded it the first two times. . .Bron gets a back cut for a dunk.”

James finished the game with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in a game-high 37 minutes. He shot 14-of-22 from the field and 4-of-7 from the three-point line. For him, his recent triple doubles are simply a product of him reading the game and seeing what the defense gives him.

“I’m being very patient and taking what the defense gives me,” James said after the game. “I’ve been doing it for a while so I understand the time and score. I understand the ways and the swings of a game, so nothing new to me.”

James is in his 22nd season in the NBA, and has still not shown any signs of his play leveling off anytime soon.

LeBron James’ leading the Lakers

Even in his 22nd season in the NBA, even as his 40th birthday approaches, there’s still an argument to be made that James is the best player in the league. He certainly helped his case following his performance at the Olympics with Team USA, and he’s helped his case with his play during the early goings of the 2024-25 season.

Through the Lakers’ first 11 games of the season, he’s been averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 45.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line in 35 minutes per game. His three-point percentage is actually a career-high.

Following the Lakers win against the Grizzlies, James spoke about how he’s feeling and his thoughts on how much longer he realistically sees himself playing.

“I’m just living in the moment. It feels to be able to go out and play the game I love at a high level still. Every time I step on the floor, I try to help our team be successful,” James said. “I’m not going to play that much longer to be honest. . .I’m not playing till the wheels fall off, I’m not gonna be that guy,”

James hinted that he realistically sees himself playing maybe one or two more seasons. This past offseason, he re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year contract that includes a player option for next season.